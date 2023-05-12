CBSE Class 12 Results: Trivandrum Region Tops With 99.91% Pass

CBSE 12th Result 2023: As many as 16,96,770 students were eligible to appear for these exams.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class announced the results of class 12 final examinations with an overall passing percentage of 87.33.

As per the officials, the national pass percentage has fallen this year. However, the Trivandrum region tops with 99.91 per cent.

This year, girls outshined boys by 6.01 per cent with 90.68 per cent.

CBSE Class 12 board exams were held in February, March and April. As many as 16,96,770 students were eligible to appear for these exams.

Meanwhile, CBSE will not award first, second and third divisions to its students, to avoid unhealthy competition.

The board said it will award merit certificates to the 0.1 per cent of students who have scored the highest marks in subjects.

The board has recently released an official notice regarding the security pin for DigiLocker.

As per reports, CBSE has issued six-digit security pins for activating students' DigiLocker accounts which schools can download using their LOC credentials from digilocker.gov.in.

It must further be noted that the mark sheets and passing certificates will be uploaded on the DigiLocker for the applicants who appeared for the exams.

Applicants who appeared for the exam can download their results online by simply activating their CBSE Result DigiLocker Accounts.

Students have to use their security pins, activate their accounts so that they can download digital copies of their marks sheets and certificates.

Students can check their marks on results.cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in or digilocker.gov.in using roll number, school number, admit card ID and date of birth.

Students can check it on results.cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in in addition to DigiLocker and UMANG apps.

