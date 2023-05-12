Live Updates: CBSE Declares Class 12 Board Results, Over 87% Clear Exam

CBSE will not be award the first, second and third division to students to avoid.

The Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) today declared class 12 examination results. The results will be available on cbseresults.nic.in

"No merit list will be declared by CBSE to avoid unhealthy competition among students. However, the board will issue merit certificate to 0.1 per cent students who have scored the highest marks in various subjects," a senior board official said.

May 12, 2023 11:23 (IST) Over 1.12 lakh lakh students scored over 90 per cent in the exam while over 22,000 students scored over 95 per cent.

May 12, 2023 11:21 (IST) This year, girls outshined boys by 6.01 per cent with 90.68 per cent.

May 12, 2023 11:20 (IST) The national pass percentage has fallen this year. However, the Trivandrum region tops with 99.91 per cent.

May 12, 2023 11:18 (IST) This year's passing percentage of 87.33 is 4 per cent better than 2019 in the pre-covid period when the percentage was 83.40 per cent.

May 12, 2023 11:16 (IST) Over 16 lakh students appeared for the CBSE class 12 examination.