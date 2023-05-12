CBSE Result 2023: CBSE Class 12 Results Declared, Here's How To Check

CBSE 12th Result 2023: The pass percentage this year is 87.33 per cent.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday declared the result for the Class 12 Board exam. The Board announced the news on its Twitter handle. The result has been posted on the official websites - cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. The buzz around the result started gaining traction earlier this week, with a fake circular claiming the result declaration date as May 11. But CBSE rubbished that news saying the letter is not genuine as they never release the dates in advance.

The pass percentage this year is 87.33 per cent, which betters the pass percentage of 83.40 per cent in 2019 in the pre-Covid period, according to CBSE.

The Board also said that it will not be awarding first, second or third divisions to its students in a bid to avoid unhealthy competition. CBSE will, however, issue merit certificate to 0.1 per cent of students whop have scored the highest marks in the subjects.

The region with the best pass percentage is Thiruvananthapuram, where 99,91 per cent students have cleared the exam. With 78.05 per cent, Prayagraj is at the bottom of the list.

How to check the CBSE Class 12 Results 2023:

Students will have to log on to any one of the official websites

The page that will open will ask them to enter their roll number, admit card ID, school number

After clicking on the Submit button, the result will be declared

The result one displayed can be downloaded for the convenience of the students

The CBSE Board 2023 results will be available on DigiLocker too. Those who have an account on the government service, need to activate it before the results are announced. The students can take help of their schools for it.

The CBSE Class 10 board exam 2023 were held between February 15 and March 21, while the Class 12 board exams took place from February 15 to April 5, 2023.

It is also to be noted that CBSE conducted the practical examinations for classes 10 and 12 between January 2 and January 14 this year.