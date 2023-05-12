CBSE Result 2023: CBSE Class 10 Results Declared, Here's How To Check

CBSE 10th Result 2023: The Thiruvananthapuram region has the best pass percentage.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday announced the results for Class 10, shortly after announcing the intermediate result. A direct link has been posted on the CBSE website - cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. The Board has provided three links for the convenience of the students. When students click on these links, it will open a page where they will have to enter some details to get the result. The CBSE Class 10 board exam 2023 were held between February 15 and March 21 this year.

The pass percentage this year is 93.12 per cent, which betters the pass percentage of 91.10 per cent in 2019 in the pre-Covid period, according to CBSE.

Like Class 12, CBSE will not release the merit list for Class 10 students. It will, however, issue merit certificate to 0.1 per cent of students whop have scored the highest marks in the subjects.

According to news agency PTI, 19 lakh students had appeared for the exam this year.

How to check the CBSE Class 10 Results 2023:

Students will have to log on to any one of the official websites

The page that will open will ask them to enter their roll number, admit card ID, school number and date of birth

After clicking on the Submit button, the result will be displayed

The result one displayed can be downloaded for the convenience of the students

The CBSE Board 2023 results will be available on DigiLocker too. Those who have an account on the government service, need to activate it to get the results. The students can take help of their schools for it.

The Class 10 results will be available on the Umang app too. Students need to enter their roll numbers, admit card ID, school number and date of birth to get the results.

CBSE is also expected to give the students an option to check their Class 10 results through SMS.