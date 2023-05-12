CBSE Class 12 Results: Board Will Not Release Merit List - Here's Why

CBSE Class 12 Results: The CBSE will issue the merit certificate to 0.1 per cent of students

As the results for Class 12 were declared today, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said it will not release the merit list and division-wise marks to avoid "unhealthy competition" among students.



"The board has decided to do away with the merit list and the practice of awarding first, second and third division to students based on their scores," officials said.

However, the CBSE will issue the merit certificate to 0.1 percent of students who have scored the highest marks in various subjects.

Students can check their marks on 'results.cbse.nic.in', 'cbseresults.nic.in' and 'digilocker.gov.in, using their roll number, school number, admit card ID and date of birth.

The pass percentage this year has fallen to 87.33 percent. Last year, 87.33 per cent students had cleared the exam.