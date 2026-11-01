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CA Foundation September 2026 Result Date Out: Here's When And How To Check

CA Foundation Result 2026: The CA Final, Intermediate, and Foundation exams are now conducted three times a year: January, May, and September.

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CA Foundation September 2026 Result Date Out: Here's When And How To Check
CA Foundation Result 2026:Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials ready.
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CA Foundation Result 2026: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the result date for the CA Foundation examination held in September 2026. According to the official announcement, the ICAI CA September 2026 results for the Foundation level will be released on November 6, 2026, by the evening. Applicants will be able to access their scorecards from the institute's official website: caresults.icai.org.

As per official records, the ICAI CA Foundation exams were conducted on September 2, 5, 7, and 9, 2026. Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials ready to access their scorecards as soon as the portal becomes active.

Login Details Required

According to the official notification, students can access their results using their registration number and roll number.

How To Check CA Foundation Scorecard

Candidates can follow the steps given below to access their CA Foundation result.

  • Visit the official portal: caresults.icai.org
  • Select the relevant link for CA Foundation September 2026 result
  • Enter your registration number and roll number
  • Submit the details to view the result

It is advisable to download or save the scorecard for future reference.

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The CA Final, Intermediate, and Foundation exams are now conducted three times a year: January, May, and September. Since the exam is conducted in three different levels according to the course, therefore, in order to be certified as a Chartered Accountant, candidates have to clear all the course levels.

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