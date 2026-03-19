Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2026: What Is Prize Money For Top 10 Rank Holders

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to announce the Class 10 (Matric) examination results for 2026 on March 20. Following the declaration of results, the board will announce the award money for top rank holders. With excitement and anticipation at their peak ahead of the result, students are keen to know the awards and prize money they may receive if they secure ranks between 1 and 10.

The BSEB doubled the prize money for the top 10 rank holders in the Class 10 (Matric) examination and also increased the monthly scholarship amount in 2025. Last year, a total of 123 students featured in the top 10 merit list of the Bihar Board Class 10 final examination, the results of which were declared on March 29.

Students securing the first rank received Rs 2 lakh each, up from Rs 1 lakh earlier, according to the BSEB. Those securing the second and third ranks were awarded Rs 1.5 lakh each (earlier Rs 75,000) and Rs 1 lakh each (earlier Rs 50,000), respectively. Students placed between ranks 4 and 10 received Rs 20,000 each, up from Rs 10,000 earlier. The BSEB may also award laptops, certificates, and medals to toppers.

Merit Scholarship Scheme

Under the revised provisions of the Desh Ratna Dr Rajendra Prasad Merit Scholarship Scheme, the top 10 rank holders now receive Rs 2,000 per month, instead of Rs 1,200.

Students who take admission to state or central government institutions receive the scholarship for two years (Classes 11 and 12), while those enrolling in technical or diploma courses continue to receive it until the completion of their course.

Last Year's Pass Percentage and Top Rank Holders

In 2025, a total of 82.11 per cent of students passed the examination. Of the 15,58,077 students who appeared, 12,79,294 cleared the exam, while 2,78,783 failed. Boys performed better than girls, with a pass percentage of 83.65 per cent compared to 80.67 per cent among girls.

Three students, Sakshi Kumari, Anshu Kumari, and Ranjan Verma, topped the Matric examination with 97.80 per cent marks. Punit Kumar Singh, Sachin Kumar Ram, and Priyanshu Raj secured the second position with 97.60 per cent marks.

The third rank was secured by five students, Mohit Kumar, Suraj Kumar Pandey, Khushi Kumari, Priyanshu Ranjan, and Rohit Kumar, with 97.40 per cent marks.

