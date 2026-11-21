BPSC 2027 Exam Calendar: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the exam calendar announcing the proposed exam dates, recruitment status of various posts and results dates. According to the exam calendar, the BPSC 72nd preliminary Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) is set to be conducted on January 17, 2027, for 1,189 vacancies.

The exam calendar also mentioned the 33,320 vacancies for the BPSC Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE) 4.0, although the commission has not yet announced the exam date for it. Along with it, the exam date for the Assistant Education Development Officer recruitment for 935 vacancies is also not yet announced.

BPSC 2027 Exam Calendar: Check Key Details

Candidates can check the important exam dates and vacancies in the table given below:

Post Name Exam Date Vacancies 72nd Integrated CCE January 17, 2027 1,189 TRE 4.0 To be announced 33,320 Assistant Conservator of Forest To be announced 12 Assistant State Forensic Officer Interview date to be announced 6 Assistant Education Development Officer To be announced 935 Assistant Public Sanitary and Waste Management Officer To be announced 60 Assistant Town Planning Supervisor To be announced 36

Along with these posts, the commission has also listed several other posts of which the exam dates have not been announced yet. These include 1,711 Assistant Professor vacancies in various departments of State Medical Colleges and Hospitals, followed by 88 Assistant Professor vacancies in government Ayurvedic colleges in Patna and Begusarai, 15 Assistant Professor vacancies in government Tibbi College, Patna and lastly 539 Associate Professor vacancies in government engineering colleges.