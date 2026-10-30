Bihar Public Service Commission Cancels Advertisements For 1,711 Assistant Professor Posts

BPSC Recruitment: In a significant development for candidates aspiring to become Assistant Professor in Bihar's government medical colleges and hospitals under the Health department, the Bihar Public service commission (BPSC) has cancelled the recruitment process for 1,711 specialty posts under Advertisement Numbers 04/2025 to 28/2025.

Health Department Withdraws Recruitment Proposal

The commission has clarified that the cancellation was obliged by the withdrawal of the original requisition by the Health Department. However, BPSC has indicated that the fresh advertisement process is underway. The new recruitment notifications will be released after the BPSC receives the revised requisition from the concerned department.

Vacancies Covered Multiple Medical Specialties

The recruitment drive was planned to fill 1,711 Assistant Professor positions across different specialty departments in Bihar's Medical colleges and hospitals.

The vacancies covered multiple medical disciplines such as, Anesthesia, General Medicine, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Microbiology, Pediatrics, Biochemistry, Pathology, Radiology and Anatomy, among others.

Under the initial recruitment, applicants were required to hold postgraduate medical qualifications, such as Doctor of Medicine (MD) or Master of Surgery (MS), in the relevant subject. Candidates were also required to fulfill the prescribed experience requirements and other eligibility criteria.

New BPSC Advertisement Yet To Be Announced

Following the cancellation of the earlier advertisement, applicants will now have to wait for the revised recruitment advertisement. The advertisement which will be released now will provide updated information about the total number of vacancies, specialty-wise post, educational qualifications, experience requirements and application conditions.

As of now, the BPSC has not announced any confirmed dates for the release of the fresh advertisements.