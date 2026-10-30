Bihar Public Service Commission Cancels Advertisements For 1,711 Assistant Professor Posts

BPSC Recruitment: In a significant development for candidates aspiring to become Assistant Professor in Bihar's government medical colleges and hospitals under the Health department, the Bihar Public service commission (BPSC) has cancelled the recruitment process for 1,711 specialty posts under Advertisement Numbers 04/2025 to 28/2025.
Health Department Withdraws Recruitment Proposal
The commission has clarified that the cancellation was obliged by the withdrawal of the original requisition by the Health Department. However, BPSC has indicated that the fresh advertisement process is underway. The new recruitment notifications will be released after the BPSC receives the revised requisition from the concerned department.
Vacancies Covered Multiple Medical Specialties
The recruitment drive was planned to fill 1,711 Assistant Professor positions across different specialty departments in Bihar's Medical colleges and hospitals.
The vacancies covered multiple medical disciplines such as, Anesthesia, General Medicine, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Microbiology, Pediatrics, Biochemistry, Pathology, Radiology and Anatomy, among others.
Under the initial recruitment, applicants were required to hold postgraduate medical qualifications, such as Doctor of Medicine (MD) or Master of Surgery (MS), in the relevant subject. Candidates were also required to fulfill the prescribed experience requirements and other eligibility criteria.
विज्ञापन संख्या 04/2025 से 28/2025 के अंतर्गत स्वास्थ्य विभाग, बिहार के चिकित्सा महाविद्यालयों एवं अस्पतालों में सहायक प्राध्यापक (स्पेशियलिटी) के कुल 1,711 पदों पर नियमित नियुक्ति हेतु प्रकाशित विज्ञापनों को विभाग द्वारा अधियाचना वापस लिए जाने के कारण रद्द किया जाता है। संशोधित अधियाचना के आलोक में नए विज्ञापन के प्रकाशन की कार्रवाई प्रक्रियाधीन है। #BPSC #BPSCExam #BPSCNotice #BPSCUpdates #BPSCNotification #BiharHealthDept #AssistantProfessor— Bihar Public Service Commission (@BPSCOffice) October 30, 2026
New BPSC Advertisement Yet To Be Announced
Following the cancellation of the earlier advertisement, applicants will now have to wait for the revised recruitment advertisement. The advertisement which will be released now will provide updated information about the total number of vacancies, specialty-wise post, educational qualifications, experience requirements and application conditions.
As of now, the BPSC has not announced any confirmed dates for the release of the fresh advertisements.