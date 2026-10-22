Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2026: Apply For 33,320 TRE-4.0 Posts By October 26

BPSC TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2026: The Bihar School Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE-4.0) 2026 application deadline is approaching, with only three days remaining for candidates to apply for 33,320 teaching posts. Interested and eligible candidates should complete their online applications before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues. As per the announced schedule, the last date to pay the application fee is October 25, 2026, while the deadline for submitting the online application form is October 26, 2026. Candidates planning to participate in the recruitment process are advised to complete all required steps well in advance.

Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2026: Important Dates

Candidates planning to apply for the TRE-4.0 recruitment examination should keep the following deadlines in mind:

Total vacancies: 33,320 teacher posts

33,320 teacher posts Last date for application fee payment: October 25, 2026

October 25, 2026 Last date to submit the online application: October 26, 2026

Applicants should ensure that the application fee is paid within the prescribed timeline and that the online form is submitted before the closing date.

BPSC TRE-4.0 Recruitment 2026: What Candidates Should Do?

With the deadline approaching, candidates are advised not to wait until the final day to complete the application process. Heavy website traffic or technical difficulties near the deadline could create problems during registration or fee payment.

Applicants should carefully review their details before submitting the form and confirm that the payment process has been completed successfully. They should also retain a copy of the submitted application form and payment confirmation for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official recruitment portal for the latest instructions, eligibility requirements and other updates related to the School Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE-4.0). Completing the application process early will help candidates avoid unnecessary last-minute difficulties.