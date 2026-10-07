BPSC 72nd Prelims 2026: October 25 Exam Postponed Again, New Date Awaited

BPSC 72nd Prelims 2026: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has postponed the 72nd Combined Preliminary Competitive Examination 2026 once again. The preliminary exam was scheduled to be conducted on October 25, 2026. However, the commission has now deferred the examination, and a fresh date has not been announced yet.

The latest decision means candidates preparing for the BPSC 72nd Preliminary Examination will have to wait for the revised schedule. The commission has not specified the reason behind the latest postponement. Candidates are advised to follow the official BPSC website for further updates regarding the examination.

BPSC 72nd Prelims 2026: Exam Postponed Again

The 72nd BPSC Preliminary Examination has been rescheduled for the second time. The exam was initially scheduled to take place on July 25, 2026. The commission later postponed it, citing unavoidable reasons, and the examination was subsequently listed for October 25.

The BPSC examination calendar had mentioned October 25 as the tentative date for the Integrated 72nd Combined Competitive Examination. The latest postponement has now left candidates waiting for another official schedule.

New BPSC 72nd Prelims Date Awaited

BPSC has not announced the new date for the preliminary examination. Candidates should not rely on unofficial reports regarding the revised schedule and should wait for an official notification from the commission.

The commission is expected to release details about the new examination date separately. Candidates should regularly check the official BPSC website for updates related to the exam schedule, admit card and other instructions. The postponement gives aspirants additional time to continue their preparation until the commission announces the revised date.