BPSC Announces Sports Department Exam Results; 75 Candidates Qualify For Interview

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the written exam results for various posts in the Bihar Sports Department. Candidates can check by visiting the official website.

The commission conducted the written examination on January 29 and 30, 2026. The recruitment process was organised for several posts, including District Sports Officer, Assistant Director (Sports), Assistant Director (Youth), and Lecturer at the State Health and Physical Education College.

As per the official information, 304 candidates appeared for the examination.

How Were Candidates Selected?

BPSC prepared the merit list by considering different factors. These included marks obtained in the written exam, graduation, professional courses related to sports, and achievements in sports.

After combining all these marks, the commission shortlisted 75 candidates for the next stage of the recruitment process.

Category-Wise List of Selected Candidates

Here is the category-wise breakdown of the candidates shortlisted for the interview:

General Category: 37 candidates

37 candidates EWS Category: 6 candidates

6 candidates Scheduled Caste (SC): 4 candidates

4 candidates Scheduled Tribe (ST): 3 candidates

3 candidates Extremely Backward Class (EBC): 15 candidates

15 candidates Backward Class (BC): 10 candidates

BPSC has also mentioned that no candidates were available in the combined merit list for certain categories, including women from backward classes, candidates with visual disabilities, and grandchildren of freedom fighters.

How to Check the BPSC Result?

Candidates can check their qualifying status by finding their roll numbers in the result notice released by BPSC. The notice contains the roll numbers of all 75 candidates selected for the interview.

Candidates should carefully go through the list to confirm their selection.

When Will the Interview Take Place?

The commission has not yet announced the interview dates. A separate notification will be released with details about the interview schedule and further instructions.

BPSC has also stated that changes may be made to the result if any clerical or typing mistakes are found. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official BPSC website to stay updated about the next stage of recruitment.