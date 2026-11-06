BPSC 71st Combined Competitive Exam Result 2026 Out: 3,392 Candidates Qualified, Merit List PDF

BPSC 71s CCE Mains Result 2026: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the 71st Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) Mains result on November 6, 2026. According to the official announcement made by the Commission on its X handle, a total of 3,392 candidates have qualified for the exam. The commission also congratulated the successful candidates and wished them best wishes.

As per the official announcement, the results will be released on the official website, after a few hours. Once the results are live, candidates will be able to download the result PDF from the commission's portal, bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

BPSC 71st CCE Result 2026: Steps to Check

The PDF will be released in a few hours, once released applicants will be able to check their status through the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official BPSC website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the latest update section.

Step 3: Once clicked, a new login page will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Click on the BPSC 71st CCE Result link.

Step 5: The result PDF will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Candidates can find their roll number by typing CTRL+F or adding their roll number in the find section.

Applicants must download the result and keep a hard copy for the future reference.

BPSC 71st CCE Result 2026: Details Mentioned

Aspirants can check the details mentioned on the result PDF.

Candidates's roll number

Cut-off marks

The recruitment drive aims to fill 1,298 vacancies across various departments.