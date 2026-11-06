BPSC 71st Combined Competitive Exam Result 2026 Out: 3,392 Candidates Qualified, Merit List PDF

BPSC 71s CCE Mains Result 2026: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the 71st Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) Mains result on November 6, 2026. According to the official announcement made by the Commission on its X handle, a total of 3,392 candidates have qualified for the exam. The commission also congratulated the successful candidates and wished them best wishes.
As per the official announcement, the results will be released on the official website, after a few hours. Once the results are live, candidates will be able to download the result PDF from the commission's portal, bpsc.bihar.gov.in.
एकीकृत 71वीं संयुक्त प्रतियोगिता परीक्षा में कुल 3392 अभ्यर्थियों ने सफलता प्राप्त की है। सभी सफल अभ्यर्थियों को हार्दिक बधाई एवं उज्ज्वल भविष्य के लिए शुभकामनाएँ। अभ्यर्थी आयोग की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट https://t.co/ogUS7t3kvr पर कुछ घंटों पश्चात अपना परीक्षाफल देख सकेंगे। #BPSC #71stBPSC #BPSCResult #BPSC71Result #BPSCResult #71stCCE #CCEResult— Bihar Public Service Commission (@BPSCOffice) November 6, 2026
BPSC 71st CCE Result 2026: Steps to Check
The PDF will be released in a few hours, once released applicants will be able to check their status through the steps mentioned below:
Step 1: Visit the official BPSC website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the latest update section.
Step 3: Once clicked, a new login page will appear on the screen.
Step 4: Click on the BPSC 71st CCE Result link.
Step 5: The result PDF will be displayed on the screen.
Step 6: Candidates can find their roll number by typing CTRL+F or adding their roll number in the find section.
Applicants must download the result and keep a hard copy for the future reference.
BPSC 71st CCE Result 2026: Details Mentioned
Aspirants can check the details mentioned on the result PDF.
- Candidates's roll number
- Cut-off marks
The recruitment drive aims to fill 1,298 vacancies across various departments.