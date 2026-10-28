BPSC ASO Mains Result 2026 Declared, Santosh Kumar Secures First Rank

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has declared the result of the Assistant Section Officer (ASO) Mains Examination. A total of 609 candidates appeared for the examination held on February 27, 2026.

Santosh Kumar (Roll No. 841942) topped the examination, securing the first position. Sarita Kumari, only female candidate among the top 10 rank holders (Roll No. 873314) ranked second, while Rahulraj Kumar (Roll No. 873577) secured third place.

BPSC ASO Mains Cut-Off Marks: Category-Wise Details

The commission has also released the category-wise cut-off marks for the examination. The cut-off for the Unreserved category is 115 marks, while the EWS category has a cut-off of 108 marks. For SC and ST candidates, the cut-offs are 102 and 104 marks, respectively. The cut-off for both EBC and BC categories stands at 113 marks.

The cut-off marks for female candidates are 105 for Unreserved, 103 for EWS, 91 for SC, and 103 for BC.

For other categories, the cut-off is 103 marks for BCL, 87 for candidates under the DD disability category, and 85 for those under the MD disability category. The cut-off for grandchildren of former freedom fighters is 100 marks.

Category-Wise Selection Details

According to the selection list, 16 candidates have been selected from the Unreserved category, including 10 male and 6 female candidates.

The category-wise selection figures are as follows:

EWS: 4 candidates

4 candidates SC: 9 candidates

9 candidates ST: 1 candidate

1 candidate EBC: 1 candidate

1 candidate BC: 9 candidates

9 candidates BCL: 1 candidate

Based on the available category-wise figures, a total of 41 candidates have been selected.

EWS Candidate's Appointment Subject to Court Verdict

The commission has clarified that Rishu Kumar (Roll No. 817089), listed at serial number 2 in the EWS category, is an accused in criminal case No. 995/2019.

The case is currently pending before the Court of Additional Sessions Judge-III, Muzaffarpur, under Sessions Trial No. 153/2025. His appointment will be subject to the final decision of the court in the pending case.