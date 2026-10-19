Bihar Teacher Recruitment Registration 2026 Closing Soon: Check Vacancies, Steps To Apply

BPSC TRE 4.0: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is soon going to close the registration window for the Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE) 4.0. Interested candidates can apply for the BPSC TRE 4.0 by October 26, 2026. To register for the exam applicants must visit the official website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in and fill out the application form.

To successfully register for the examination candidates need to pay the online application fee. The fee differs category-wise. General, OBC, EWS and other-state candidates need to pay Rs 750, Candidates belonging to the SC, ST category will be required to pay Rs 200, Bihar domicile women candidates and PwD candidates need to pay Rs 200.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 33,320, school teacher posts in the Bihar Education Department. The exam-conducting body is yet to announce the BPSC TRE 4.0 exam date.

Steps to Apply for BPSC TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2026

Candidates can follow the steps provided below to fill out the BPSC TRE 4.0 application form.

Step 1: Visit the official BPSC website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Now on the homepage, click on the link title "BPSC TRE 4.0 Application Form"

Step 3: Complete the One Time Registration (OTR).

Step 4: Once registered, log in using the required credentials.

Step 5: Now fill in the personal and academic details in the form.

Step 6: Upload the documents in the prescribed format.

Step 7: Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Download the confirmation page and save it for future reference.

The selection test will consist of a total of 150 Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs) and each question carries one mark. The exam will be conducted for two hours and thirty minutes. There is also negative marking provision, for every incorrect response, marks will be deducted.