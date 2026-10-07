Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2026: Vacancies Increased To 33,320, Check Details

Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2026: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has increased the number of vacancies for the Bihar Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE) 4.0. As per the latest corrigendum, the total number of school teacher vacancies has increased from 32,388 to 33,320, adding 932 posts. The revised vacancies include 493 posts for secondary school teachers for Classes 9 to 10 and 439 posts for higher secondary teachers for Classes 11 to 12. The recruitment is being conducted under Advertisement No. 15/2026. The online application process began on September 25, 2026, and eligible candidates can apply through the official BPSC website.

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BPSC TRE 4.0 Important Dates

Application begins: September 25, 2026

September 25, 2026 Last date for fee payment: October 25, 2026

October 25, 2026 Last date to apply: October 26, 2026

October 26, 2026 Examination date: To be announced

BPSC has not yet announced the TRE 4.0 examination date. The commission will provide further updates through its official website.

How To Apply For BPSC TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2026?

Candidates can follow the given below steps to apply for the BPSC TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2026:

Visit the official BPSC website at bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the online application link.

Complete the One Time Registration (OTR), if required.

Log in using the registered credentials.

Select the TRE 4.0 application link.

Enter personal and educational details.

Upload the required documents.

Pay the application fee.

Submit the application form and download the confirmation page.

Click here: BPSC TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2026 Apply Link

BPSC TRE 4.0 Application Fee

General/OBC/EWS and other-state candidates: Rs 750

Rs 750 Bihar SC/ST candidates: Rs 200

Rs 200 Bihar domicile women candidates: Rs 200

Rs 200 PwD candidates: Rs 200

Rs 200 Candidates who do not provide Aadhaar may need to pay an additional biometric fee.

Candidates should check the revised vacancy details and complete their BPSC TRE 4.0 application before the deadline.