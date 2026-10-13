BPSC 72nd CCE Exam Postponed Again, Fresh Date Awaited

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has postponed the 72nd Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination 2026 due to "unavoidable reasons". The exam was scheduled to be held on October 25, but the commission has not announced a new date yet.

In a post on X, BPSC said the examination had been postponed and that details about the revised schedule would be shared later. The commission has not given any specific reason for the decision.

This is the second time the examination has been postponed. It was earlier scheduled for July 25, 2026, before being moved to October 25.

BPSC 72nd CCE Prelims 2026: Posts And Vacancies

The recruitment drive aims to fill 1,186 vacancies across different departments of the Bihar government. These include administrative, police and other government posts.

Some of the posts and their vacancy details are listed below:

Revenue Officer: 365 vacancies

365 vacancies Cooperative Extension Officer: 130 vacancies

130 vacancies Sub-Divisional Welfare Officer (Women only): 101 vacancies

101 vacancies Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM)/Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO): 100 vacancies

100 vacancies State Tax Assistant Commissioner: 76 vacancies

76 vacancies Block Panchayati Raj Officer: 70 vacancies

70 vacancies Rural Development Officer: 65 vacancies

65 vacancies Labour Enforcement Officer: 56 vacancies

56 vacancies Municipal Executive Officer: 54 vacancies

54 vacancies Other posts: 169 vacancies

Candidates Question Exam Postponement

The postponement has led to questions from candidates on social media, with some expressing concern over the timing of the announcement. Several candidates questioned why the exam was delayed so close to the scheduled date and asked the commission to provide a clearer explanation.

Candidates are advised to check the official BPSC website at bpsc.bihar.gov.in for updates on the revised examination date and other important announcements.