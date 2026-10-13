Qazi Touqeer's Brother Confirms "Very Big" Collab With Arijit Singh

Qazi Touqeer's journey in the entertainment industry has come with its share of setbacks, but the singer has continued to work towards his goals. Nearly two decades after winning Fame Gurukul in 2005, Qazi has returned to television with Bigg Boss 20. His family has now opened up about the years of hard work behind his career, his interest in acting and an upcoming project with singer Arijit Singh.

Speaking to Film Window, Qazi's brother Touseef recalled how quickly the singer became popular after winning the reality show at the age of 19. According to him, Qazi gained fame at a time when social media virality was not what it is today. However, some of his acting projects were shelved, costing him two to three years.

Despite these setbacks, Touseef said Qazi never gave up on his work. He described his brother as a passionate person with strong willpower who does not lose hope easily.

Before entering Bigg Boss 20, Qazi was living in Kashmir and performing at live shows. While audiences have largely known him as a singer, his brother believes acting has always been an important part of his personality.

Qazi Touqeer And Arijit Singh Have A Project In The Works

Touseef also shared an update about Qazi's association with Arijit Singh. The two share a friendship and have already worked on some parts of a project, although the main work is yet to begin.

Touseef said, “We all love Arijit, woh malang tabiyat ke hai. They share a great friendship. Arijit and Qazi will also be doing a project together. They have done some work on it, but the actual work is yet to happen. It will be something very big and beautiful.”

Qazi Touqeer is currently inside Bigg Boss house with contestants like Mahhi Vij, Love Gill, Aamrapali Dubey, ScouOP, Yung DSA, Arishfa Khan and Uditi Singh. The show, hosted by Salman Khan, airs on Colors TV and streams on JioHotstar.