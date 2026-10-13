'Felt Like Prom King': Madhuri Dixit's Husband Shriram Nene Reveals He Didn't Know Shah Rukh-Salman During Reception

Madhuri Dixit's husband Shriram Nene, who runs an YouTube channel focusing on healthcare, fitness, lifestyle, and health-tech innovation, and interviews Bollywood celebrities, didn't know Shah Rukh or Salman Khan - the frequent collaborators of his wife - during their reception in 1999. Shriram Nene only recognisd Amitabh Bachchan. This big revelation comes when choreographer Farah Khan visited Madhuri Dixit and Dr Shriram Nene at their Mumbai home for her latest cooking vlog, accompanied by cook Dilip.

Farah asked Dr Nene if he really did not know who Madhuri was when he received the marriage proposal. Dr Nene confirmed that he did not.

He revealed that he did not speak Hindi at the time and was living in Los Angeles. When Farah expressed her surprise at the fact, he said, "Because I grew up on Steven Spielberg, George Lucas, and Star Wars. I didn't watch Hindi films. Then we met and dated for three months. We just hit it off and got along, and after three months I proposed to her."

Farah then recalled the grand reception Madhuri and Dr Nene hosted for the film industry. Recalling the occasion, Dr Nene said, "I didn't know anyone. It was like Prom King, you just waved at everyone and later look at the wedding album because you don't know anyone. The only person I knew was Amitabh Bachchan because I had seen Amar Akbar Anthony."

When Farah asked Dr Nene whether he did not even know Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, he confirmed that he did not.

Madhuri married cardiovascular surgeon Dr Shriram Nene on October 17, 1999, when she was one of the biggest stars in Indian cinema. The couple married in a private, traditional ceremony at the residence of Madhuri's elder brother in Southern California, US.

Following their wedding, Madhuri moved to the United States and took a break from her acting career to focus on family life. The couple welcomed their first son, Arin, in 2003, followed by their second son, Ryan, in 2005. They returned to India in 2011, after which Madhuri gradually resumed working in films and television.