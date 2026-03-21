Bihar Board Results 2026 Update: Inter First, Matric Next, Confirms BSEB Chairman

Bihar Board Result 2026 Update: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Chairman Anand Kishor on Friday said that the results for Class 12 (Intermediate) and Class 10 (Matric) will be declared by the end of March. He confirmed that the Intermediate results will be announced first, followed by the Matric results.



Once released, students will be able to access their results through the official BSEB websites as well as the NDTV Board Exam Results 2026 page, where a direct link will be activated.



Speaking to media persons, the chairman said that preparations for the result declaration have been finalised. He added that the Intermediate results will be released first, followed by the Matric results, with both to be announced within March.



He further stated that the official announcement of the result declaration dates will be made shortly by the board.

Providing an update on the evaluation process, Kishor said that the results have been prepared based on marks awarded during the evaluation. Currently, the marks are being rechecked and verified to ensure accuracy and eliminate any discrepancies before the final declaration.

He added that the board is making efforts to declare the Intermediate results within a week.



Also Read | BSEB Class 12 Result 2026 Soon: When To Expect, How To Check, Direct Link, Latest Updates



The Class 12 examinations were conducted from February 2 to 13, 2026, at 1,762 centres, with 13,17,846 students appearing for the exams. The Class 10 examinations were held from February 17 to 25 at 1,699 centres across 38 districts of the state. A total of 15,12,687 students appeared for the Matric exams.

Also Read | Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 Soon? Check Expected Date, Direct Link



Result Declaration Process



On the day of the result declaration, the board will hold a press conference to formally announce the results. Key details, including toppers' names, pass percentages, and other statistics, will be shared. Following the press conference, the result links will be activated on the official BSEB websites:

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

biharboardonline.com

results.biharboardonline.com

How To Check Bihar Board Class 10, 12 Results 2026