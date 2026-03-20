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Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Anytime Soon, Here's How To Check, Direct Link

Bihar Board Class 12 result: Students are advised to keep their roll codes ready and regularly check official portals for the most accurate updates.

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Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Anytime Soon, Here's How To Check, Direct Link
Bihar Board Class 12 result: This year, exams were conducted from February 2 to 13 at 1,762 centres.

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has begun finalising the Intermediate (Class 12) and Matric (Class 10) results for lakhs of students eagerly awaiting updates. This year, Intermediate examinations were conducted at 1,762 centres for 13,17,846 students, from February 2 to 13. Based on past trends, the results are expected to be declared by March 25. Once declared, the result link will be activated on the official website as well as on the NDTV Board Exam Results 2026 page. Students will be able to access their scorecards by entering the required credentials. 

BSEB Class 12 Result 2026 Can Be Checked By Scanning This QR Code

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According to media reports, physical verification of potential toppers has commenced. Sources cited by LiveHindustan.com indicate that Class 12 results could be declared anytime this week, while Class 10 results are expected by the last week of March or the first week of April.

Toppers Verification Under Board's Supervision

Every year, BSEB conducts interviews of potential toppers to ensure transparency and credibility. This year, a team of experts at the Patna headquarters is rechecking answer sheets and conducting interviews. Once verification is complete, BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore will announce the results through a press conference.

How To Check Bihar Board Results

  • Visit biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
  • Click on  Intermediate Result 2026.
  • Enter your roll code and roll number.
  • Submit to check the result.
  • Download and print the result for future reference.

Official Websites To Check Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2026 

  • biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
  • results.biharboardonline.com
  • secondary.biharboardonline.com

Evaluation Highlights

Answer sheet evaluation was concluded by March 13, 2026, with topper verification commencing immediately afterwards.

Previous Years' Result Dates And Pass Percentages

Year    Result Date  Pass Percentage
2025    March 25 86.50%
2024    March 2387.21%
2023    March 21   83.73%
2022    March 16 80.15%

Students should keep their roll codes and numbers ready and regularly check official portals for accurate updates

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