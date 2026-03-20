Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 Soon? Check Expected Date, Direct Link

Bihar Board 10th Result 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to announce the Class 10 (Matric) Result 2026 by the last week of March. While the board has not yet confirmed the exact date and time, past trends indicate that the results are typically declared towards the end of March. In 2025, the Matric results were released on March 29 at 12 noon.

Earlier, there were expectations that the result might be declared on March 20. However, no official update has been announced so far, leaving lakhs of students who appeared for the February examinations waiting for clarity. The board is expected to make an announcement soon.

Once declared, students will be able to access their results through the official BSEB websites as well as the NDTV Board Exam Results 2026 page, where a direct link will be activated.

Where To Check Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2026

Students can check their results on the following official websites:

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

results.biharboardonline.com

The result will be available using the roll code and roll number mentioned on the admit card. In case of heavy traffic leading to slow or unresponsive websites, students can also use alternative methods such as SMS or the NDTV Education portal.

How To Check BSEB Class 10 Result 2026

Visit results.biharboardonline.com or secondary.biharboardonline.com

Click on the "Class 10 Result 2026" link

Enter roll code and roll number

Fill in the CAPTCHA code

Submit to view the result

The result will display subject-wise marks, total marks, division/grade, and qualifying status. Students are advised to download or take a screenshot for future reference.

Students can check their results on the NDTV Board Exam Results 2026 page to avoid heavy traffic on official websites.

Type: BIHAR10 ROLL CODE ROLL NUMBER

Send it to 56263

Past Year Result Declaration Dates

2025: March 29

2024: March 31

2023: March 31

2022: March 31

2021: April 5

2020: May 26

Details Mentioned On Scorecard

The online marksheet will include key information such as the student's name, roll number, subject-wise marks, total marks, and pass/fail status. This will be a provisional marksheet, and students will need to collect the original copy from their respective schools later.

Minimum Passing Marks

To pass the examination, students must secure at least 33% marks in each subject. Those failing to meet this criterion will be considered unsuccessful.