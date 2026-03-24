Bharatpur's Vandana Kumari Tops Rajasthan Board 10th Class With 99.33%

As the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) announced the Class 10 results for 2026, outstanding performances from across the state have begun to emerge, highlighting academic excellence among students.

Among the top achievers is Vandana Kumari, a student of Soni Academy Senior Secondary School in Bharatpur, who secured an impressive 99.33% marks in the examination. Her achievement has brought recognition to the district and sparked celebrations within her school and family.

According to reports, Vandana's success has created a wave of happiness among teachers and relatives, who praised her dedication and discipline. She credited her parents and teachers for their constant support, guidance, and encouragement throughout her academic journey. Vandana emphasized that consistent study habits and hard work were key factors behind her achievement.

As the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) announced the Class 10 results for 2026, outstanding performances from across the state have begun to emerge, highlighting academic excellence among students.



Among the top achievers is Vandana Kumari, a student of Soni… pic.twitter.com/1nF9qHPqLY — NDTV Education (@ndtveducation) March 24, 2026

The RBSE Class 10 results were officially declared on March 24, 2026, and are available on the board's official websites. This year's results have once again showcased strong performances by students across Rajasthan, with several high scorers emerging from different districts.

Among those who passed with first division, 2,72,252 are boys and 2,83,411 are girls. The pass percentage for boys stands at 93.63%, while girls have recorded a higher pass percentage of 94.90%. This year, a total of 10.68 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 examinations conducted from February 12 to 28.

To pass the RBSE Class 10 examination, students must secure at least 33% marks in each subject, along with a minimum aggregate score of 33%. Students who score below 33% in one or two subjects will be given an opportunity to appear for supplementary examinations.

The board has also released the results for Class 5 and Class 8 examinations. The RBSE Class 8 exams for 2026 were held from February 19 to March 4, while the Class 5 exams were conducted from February 20 to March 5. Over 26 lakh students appeared for these examinations, which were conducted in a single shift.