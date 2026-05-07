AIIMS Institute Of National Importance-SS July 2026 Result Declared, Direct Download Link Here

AIIMS INI-SS Result 2026: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has announced the Institute of National Importance Super-Speciality (INI-SS) Entrance Test 2026 Stage 1 results for the July session. The entrance exam is conducted for admission to DM and MCh courses offered by leading medical institutes across the country. Candidates who appeared for the examination on April 25 can now check and download the roll number-wise result list from the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in.

Candidates who have qualified in Stage 1 will now have to appear for the departmental assessment, which forms the second stage of the admission process.

AIIMS INI-SS Result 2026: Steps To Download

Visit the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in.

Click on the link for "List of Provisionally Qualified Candidates in INI-SS" on the homepage.

The roll number-wise result PDF will appear on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

Download Link

Admission through the INI-SS entrance test is conducted for DM (Doctorate of Medicine) and MCh (Magister Chirurgiae) courses at Institutes of National Importance, including

AIIMS New Delhi,

various new AIIMS campuses,

Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research,

Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research,

National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences, and

Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology.

AIIMS publishes two separate merit lists - the Common Merit List and the AIIMS Merit List. Only candidates whose names appear in the AIIMS Merit List will be eligible to participate in the second stage of admission.