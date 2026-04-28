Dr Nikhil Tandon To Serve As Interim AIIMS Delhi Director

AIIMS, Delhi on Monday said senior endocrinologist and its Dean (Academic) Dr Nikhil Tandon has been assigned to look after the functions of director of the institute, following Dr M Srinivas's move to NITI Aayog as a full-time member.

According to an office memorandum issued by AIIMS, the arrangement has been made under Rule 9(4) of the AIIMS Rules, 2019.

"The president, AIIMS, Delhi has been pleased to order that Dr Nikhil Tandon, professor and head, Department of Endocrinology and Metabolism and dean (academic), AIIMS, Delhi, will look after the functions of the director, AIIMS, New Delhi, in addition to his own official duties...," the memorandum said.

The working arrangement is applicable with immediate effect and will be in place for a period of six months or till the appointment of a regular incumbent to the post, whichever is earlier, it added.

Tandon will not be entitled to any additional remuneration or honorarium for the assignment, according to the memorandum.

A noted endocrinologist and clinician-researcher, Tandon specialises in cardio-metabolic diseases and diabetes care.

He heads the Department of Endocrinology and Metabolism at AIIMS and has been associated with several national and international public health and research initiatives.

He has served on various expert groups and contributed to research on diabetes, obesity and chronic disease management.

Dr M Srinivas, who was appointed AIIMS director in 2022, has been named a full-time member of NITI Aayog.

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