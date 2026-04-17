AIIMS NORCET 10 Stage 1 Result Out: 14,527 Candidates Qualify For Stage 2

AIIMS NORCET 2026 Result: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the stage 1 Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) 10 roll number-wise result 2026. A total of 92,026 candidates had appeared for the NORCET-10 stage 1 examination, of which 51,451 qualified as per scheme. 14,527 candidates have been called for stage 2.

Candidates who appeared for the examination on April 11 can now check and download their results on the official website aiimsexams.ac.in.

How To Download NORCET 10 Result?

Visit the official website aiimsexams.ac.in.

Click on "Result of the stage 1 of NORCET 10 Examination held on April 11, 2026" on the homepage.

The roll number-wise result will be downloaded.

Save it for future reference.

AIIMS NORCET Stage 1 Result 2026 Download Link

Stage 2 Details

The second stage examination is scheduled to be held on April 30, for which admit cards will be released on April 27. Candidates will be notified of their city details on April 23, 2026.

NORCET is an All India Common Eligibility Examination conducted for the purpose of recruitment of Nursing Officers in AIIMS and other participating Institutes/Hospitals.