AIIMS Rajkot Records Surge In Surgeries, Over 1,900 Procedures Performed In 2025

With surgical procedures at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rajkot rising from 861 in 2024 to 1,927 in 2025, the institute has reported a sharp expansion in its clinical capacity alongside growing patient footfall and academic intake. Data released by the institute shows that 360 surgeries have already been performed in 2026 till February, at an average rate of 180 per month, indicating sustained growth in operative services. The hospital currently caters to around 800–900 patients daily and has treated a cumulative total of 8,57,315 patients since its establishment.

Emergency services remain a key component, with 23,147 cases handled so far, while 11,589 patients have been admitted for inpatient care, averaging about 650 admissions per month.

“AIIMS Rajkot provides round-the-clock emergency and trauma services to ensure immediate and critical care for patients. Services are provided free of cost for the first 24 hours,” the institute said.

It added that modular operation theatres and well-established intensive care units are in place to support advanced patient management.

The hospital offers 22 speciality and six super-speciality departments, covering general medicine, surgery, orthopaedics, obstetrics and gynaecology, paediatrics, ENT, ophthalmology, dermatology, psychiatry and dentistry.

Super-speciality services include neurosurgery, urology, pulmonary medicine and burns and plastic surgery, along with paediatric neurology, paediatric pulmonology and neonatology.

“Both general and super-speciality medical services are available, ensuring comprehensive patient care under one roof,” the institute said.

It also highlighted the availability of advanced diagnostic services, including CT scan, MRI, ultrasound and digital X-ray, supported by laboratory services and a robust electronic medical record system developed by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing.

On the academic front, the institute has increased its MBBS intake from 50 students annually since 2020 to 75 seats from the 2025–26 academic year.

Admissions to the expanded intake have been completed, taking the total number of undergraduate students to 274 across five batches.

The institute has 81 faculty members, supported by senior and junior residents, nursing officers and technical staff.

An AYUSH department, operational since March 13, 2024, has served more than 3,500 outpatients, adding to the range of services offered.

Established in 2020 under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY), AIIMS Rajkot is being developed as a 750-bed tertiary care facility aimed at expanding access to specialised healthcare and medical education in the region.

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