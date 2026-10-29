AICTE Industry Fellowship Programme: Industry Onboarding Deadline Extended To October 31

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has extended the industry onboarding deadline for Phase 2 of the AICTE Industry Fellowship Programme 2026-27 to October 31, 2026. The initiative aims to strengthen industry-academia collaboration, bridge the gap between academic learning and industry practices, and equip students with skills relevant to industry requirements.

AICTE Industry Fellowship Programme 2026-27: Eligibility Criteria

To participate in the programme, industries must meet the following eligibility criteria:

Have a registered office in India.

Have been in existence for at least five years.

Have an average annual turnover of Rs 100 crore or more over the last three years.

Eligible proprietorships, partnerships, companies, and public sector undertakings (PSUs) can register for the programme.

How To Register

Eligible industries can complete the registration process through the official AICTE Industry Fellowship Programme portal at ifp.aicte.gov.in/industry-registration.

The programme seeks to promote industry-driven innovation, skill development, and stronger ties between industry and academia, helping prepare a workforce equipped to meet future industry needs.