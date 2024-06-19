Technical Education Body Introduces New Guidelines To Boost Industry-Academia Collaboration

In a move aimed at strengthening the connection between academic theory and practical application, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has introduced new guidelines to enhance industry-academia mobility. The guidelines include the appointment of Professors of Practice (PoP) alongside Associate and Assistant PoPs.

The initiative also focuses on increasing the participation of women PoPs under the BHARATI initiative, facilitating knowledge exchange.

"This comprehensive framework underscores our commitment to excellence in higher education and fostering strong, sustainable linkages between academia and industry," said AICTE Chairman Professor Sitharam.

He mentioned that the role of the Professor of Practice bridges the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application, enriching the academic environment with real-world insights. The guidelines aim to promote gender diversity, inclusivity, and seamless industry-academia collaboration, ensuring that meritocracy remains central.

Additionally, Professor Sitharam announced forthcoming initiatives by AICTE to fund Professors of Practice, mentioning the responsibility to financially support 100 women PoPs under the BHARTI initiative.

He highlighted the scheme's potential to enable distinguished professionals and industry experts, including those returning from career breaks, to reintegrate successfully.

According to the guidelines, Associate and Assistant Professors of Practice will be appointed, ensuring a broader pool of experienced professionals can contribute effectively to the academic environment.

These professionals align academic curricula with industry demands, providing students with practical insights into applying theoretical concepts in real-world scenarios. Their practical experience will enhance students' employability by exposing them to current industry practices, trends, and challenges. Moreover, Professors of Practice aim to contribute valuable industry connections, offering students opportunities for internships, mentorship, and job placements.

The mobility of professionals between academia and industry is crucial for creating a dynamic and conducive educational environment. This bi-directional flow facilitates knowledge transfer, enabling industry professionals to bring practical insights to academia while allowing academics to apply their research to real-world problems.