AICTE Industry Fellowship 2026: Last Date To Apply Today, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

The application window for the AICTE Industry Fellowship 2026 closes today, July 5, 2026. Faculty members who meet the eligibility criteria can submit their applications through the official AICTE website before the deadline. The fellowship has been launched to strengthen collaboration between technical institutions and industries by giving educators practical industrial experience.

The initiative supports the vision of Viksit Bharat @ 2047 and aims to bridge the gap between classroom learning and industry requirements. Through this programme, faculty members will gain hands-on exposure to modern technologies.

Who Are Eligibile For AICTE Industry Fellowship 2026?

Candidates must ensure they meet the required conditions before applying for the AICTE Industry Fellowship 2026. The fellowship is open only to regular faculty members working in AICTE-approved institutions or universities.

Applicants must have at least five years of full-time teaching experience in an AICTE-approved institution. The duration of doctoral or post-doctoral research and deputation will not be counted toward the required experience. Candidates should be regular faculty members, and those working on a part-time, contractual, temporary, ad-hoc or visiting basis are not eligible.

Applicants must also obtain a Nomination and No Objection Certificate (NOC) from their parent institution. In addition, the applicant should not be more than 50 years of age as on May 26, 2026.

Benefits of AICTE Industry Fellowship 2026

The AICTE Industry Fellowship 2026 allows selected faculty members to work full-time in industries for six months or one year. Participants will gain practical experience in emerging fields such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors, quantum computing, sustainability, advanced manufacturing, healthcare, smart mobility, space technology, climate change, and Industry 4.0.

AICTE will provide a monthly fellowship of Rs 75,000, while the participating industry will contribute a minimum monthly stipend of Rs 25,000. The faculty member's parent institution will continue paying their regular salary throughout the fellowship period.

How to Apply for AICTE Industry Fellowship 2026?

Visit the official AICTE website at ifp.aicte.gov.in.

Open the AICTE Industry Fellowship 2026 application link.

Register using the required details.

Fill in the application form carefully.

Upload the required documents, including the Nomination and NOC.

Review the details and submit the application before the deadline.

Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

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The programme was introduced as a pilot initiative and aims to train 350 faculty members initially. AICTE plans to expand the fellowship over the next few years, targeting around 1,500 fellows annually. The council expects the programme to improve curriculum design, strengthen industry-academia collaboration, increase internship opportunities, and enhance student placements.