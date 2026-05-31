All India Council For Technical Education Fellowship 2026 Offers Rs 1 Lakh Monthly Support To Faculty

The All India Council for Technical Education has opened applications for the Industry Fellowship Programme 2026, offering selected faculty members from approved institutions an opportunity to work directly with industries for one year. The programme aims to strengthen industry exposure among faculty members working in technical education institutions.

Selected fellows will begin their industry immersion from July 20, 2026, and receive financial support of Rs 1 lakh per month during the fellowship period.

The application process is currently underway, and interested candidates can apply online until June 25, 2026. The fellowship runs for one year.

Under the programme, fellows receive a monthly stipend of Rs 1 lakh. Of this, AICTE contributes Rs 75,000 per month, while the partnering industry provides a minimum of Rs 25,000 per month.

For the 2026 cycle, AICTE has partnered with companies such as Tata Consumer Products Limited, Hero MotoCorp Ltd and Volvo. Together, these companies are offering 134 fellowship positions.

AICTE Industry Fellowship Programme 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must be 50 years of age or younger as of May 26, 2026. Candidates should also have at least five years of full-time teaching experience at an AICTE-approved institution.

In addition, candidates must meet at least one extra eligibility requirement. These include:

Qualifying national or state-level examinations such as GATE, GRE, CAT, MAT, JRF, SRF or NET

Publishing at least five research papers in Scopus or Web of Science-indexed journals

Leading government-funded research projects worth at least Rs 15 lakh

Receiving recognised scientific or academic awards from government agencies or universities

How to Apply for AICTE Industry Fellowship 2026?