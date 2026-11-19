All transport unions associated with Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh have announced a demonstration at Ramlila Maidan on Wednesday demanding an increase in auto-taxi fares and other issues.

The protest will be organised under the banner of the Bharatiya Private Transport Mazdoor Mahasangh, the transport union affiliated with the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh.

The union is demanding an immediate ban on private bike taxi app services, withdrawal of the fitness order for auto-rickshaws and an increase in auto and taxi fares.

"A large number of transport workers from different states across India will participate and raise their voices against the policies of the Centre and Delhi government. BJP government in Delhi has been in power for more than one and a half years, yet not a single promise made to auto and taxi drivers has been fulfilled," a statement said.

According to Rajendra Soni, former General Secretary, instead, the Delhi government is introducing new rules and regulations that are further increasing the difficulties of drivers.

"The November 19 protest is not merely a demonstration but a collective struggle for the rights, dignity, employment and secure future of transport workers across the country. Drivers are the backbone of the country's transport system. Despite their significant contribution to the economy and public transportation, their problems continue to be neglected," Soni said.

We also seek the establishment of a dedicated Welfare Board for auto and taxi drivers, a review of Delhi's EV Policy in the interest of drivers, and timely processing of drivers' work and documentation at the Delhi Transport Department, they added.

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