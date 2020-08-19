Traffic Police Official In Coma After Being Hit By Car In Delhi: Cops

The car driver has been on the run but police claimed they have some "vital leads". (Representational)

An Assistant Sub-Inspector of Delhi Traffic Police is in coma with serious injuries after a car hit him when he signalled the vehicle driver to stop near a police picket in west Delhi, police said Tuesday, the second such incident in less than a month.

ASI Mahavir, 51, is admitted to Shri Balaji Action Hospital in Punjabi Bagh since the incident Monday afternoon in Khyala's Raghubir Nagar.

The car driver has been on the run but police claimed they have some "vital leads".

When Mahavir signalled the white i20 to stop near the picket, the driver pressed on the accelerator and escaped after hitting him, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Deepak Purohit.

"We are scanning through CCTV cameras and working on some vital leads," he said.

A case under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections dealing with attempt to murder and obstructing public servant in discharge of duty has been filed at Khyala police station and investigation is underway, the DCP said.

The ASI's son is posted as a sub-inspector with the special staff of West District, police said.

On July 25, the 58-year-old Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Sanket Kumar Kaushik died after being hit by a mini-truck on NH-8 near Rajokari flyover.

The truck driver has been arrested, police said.