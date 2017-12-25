PM Narendra Modi Rides Delhi Metro Magenta Line, Yogi Adityanath By His Side: 10 Points

Magenta Line is the third metro line to be inaugurated by PM Modi in 2017.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a ride today on Delhi Metro's new Magenta Line, which connects the capital with neighbouring Noida for the first time. PM Modi flagged off the new metro, decked with marigold flowers, from Noida and travelled to the Okhla Bird Sanctuary station with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, was however, not invited. Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party accusing the centre of excluding Mr Kejriwal over "cheap politics". The 12.6-km section of the Magenta Line opened today connects south Delhi's Kalkaji and Noida's Botanical Garden.
Here is your 10-point cheat-sheet to Delhi Metro's Magenta Line launch:
The Magenta Line is the third metro line to be inaugurated by PM Modi in 2017. He had earlier "dedicated the Kochi Metro to the nation in June, and the Hyderabad Metro in November," a press statement said.
Yogi Adityanath visited Noida on Saturday to review security and other arrangements ahead of PM Modi's visit, braving the famous "Noida jinx" that kept his predecessors away from the state's urban hub; it is widely believed that whoever visits Noida, loses power.
Ahead of the launch, there were protests near the Botanical Garden Station by flat-owners who alleged that they had not been given possession of their homes long past the due date.
The Botanical Garden Station has been developed as the Metro's first-ever inter-change station outside Delhi. Once the entire corridor from Botanical Garden till Janakpuri West (38.23 km) is opened, commuters from Noida will be able to go to Gurgaon by changing trains at Hauz Khas.