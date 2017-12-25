PM Narendra Modi Rides Delhi Metro Magenta Line, Yogi Adityanath By His Side: 10 Points

Magenta Line is the third metro line to be inaugurated by PM Modi in 2017.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a ride today on Delhi Metro's new Magenta Line, which connects the capital with neighbouring Noida for the first time. PM Modi flagged off the new metro, decked with marigold flowers, from Noida and travelled to the Okhla Bird Sanctuary station with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, was however, not invited. Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party accusing the centre of excluding Mr Kejriwal over "cheap politics". The 12.6-km section of the Magenta Line opened today connects south Delhi's Kalkaji and Noida's Botanical Garden.