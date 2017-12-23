PM Modi To Launch Section Of Delhi Metro's Magenta Line, Arvind Kejriwal Not Invited PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 12.64-km stretch between Kalkaji and Noida's Botanical Garden, part of the Botanical Garden-Janakpuri West Magenta Line, which will bring Noida closer to south Delhi

Delhi Metro Magenta Line: Arvind Kejriwal's office has denied receiving an invitation for the launch

Comes amid Metro's run-in with Delhi government over fare hike
Kejriwal government had offered to take over Delhi Metro
Magenta Line section connecting South Delhi to Noida to open on Monday



"We have no official intimation of the programme. Our top-most priority is a safe Metro for the passengers and at a reasonable price. So far as the inauguration is concerned we haven't received any invitation. The question must better be put to the DMRC and Urban Development Ministry," a Delhi government spokesperson told news agency IANS.



The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), however, said it has not sent out invites since the Uttar Pradesh government was organising the event, reported Press Trust of India.



"The DMRC is not inviting anyone. We haven't sent out invites since the UP government is organising the event. So we do not have any say on the list of invitees," a metro official said on condition of anonymity.



One of the stakeholders in the fare hike proposal committee, the Delhi government had opposed the move and had even offered to pay half the yearly cost of running Metro operations.



PM Modi will inaugurate the 12.64-km stretch between Kalkaji and Noida's Botanical Garden, part of the Botanical Garden-Janakpuri West corridor, which will bring Noida closer to south Delhi. He will also address a gathering at the Botanical Garden Metro Station.



"This is the third Metro line to be inaugurated by the Prime Minister in 2017. He had earlier dedicated the Kochi Metro to the nation in June, and the Hyderabad Metro in November. The prime minister will travel on the stretch before his address," a statement said.



After the new section is opened, commuters will be able to reach Kalkaji Mandir Metro Station from Botanical Garden in 19 minutes. The travel time on the Blue and Violet lines of the Delhi Metro is 52 minutes with interchange point at Mandi House station.



The coaches will have LED information display, power charging capacity and colourful seats. The new stations have been decorated



This would be first line on the Delhi Metro network where driverless trains will be introduced along with the Communication Based Train Control (CBTC) signalling technology, which facilitate the movement of trains within a frequency of 90 to 100 seconds.



The platform screen doors (PSDs) are also being used here for the first time. PSDs are glass-made screens installed near the edge of platforms that open only when a train arrives and shut after it departs. They are installed for enhanced commuter safety.



A driverless Delhi Metro train on trial run



