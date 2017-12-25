Delhi Metro Inauguration Live Updates: Botanical Garden-Kalkaji Mandir Section Thrown Open To Public

I am visiting not just any state but my state, says PM Modi

"Our Chief Minister was just saying that whenever a Prime Minister visits any state, the people of the state are happy. But I have not come to just any state, I have come to my state," Prime Minister Modi said in a rally, after inaugurating Delhi Metro's Magenta line in Noida. The Prime Minister further said that Uttar Pradesh is the state which played a big role in selecting the right government for the country.