Delhi Metro Inauguration Live Updates: Botanical Garden-Kalkaji Mandir Section Thrown Open To Public

After the launch of Delhi metro's Magenta line, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also address a public rally in Noida.

December 25, 2017
Delhi Metro Magenta Line Launch: PM Modi flagged off the new metro route with Yogi Adityanath.

New Delhi:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Magenta line, a 12.64-km stretch linking south Delhi's Kalkaji and Noida's Botanical Garden, in the national capital today. The Prime Minister will launch the new metro line from Noida and travel to Okhla Bird Sanctuary station. The Botanical Garden Station has been developed as the Metro's first-ever inter-change station outside Delhi. Once the entire corridor from Botanical Garden till Janakpuri West (38.23 km) is opened, commuters from Noida will be able to go to Gurgaon by changing trains at Hauz Khas.
 

Here are the live updates of the Magenta line launch: 




Dec 25, 2017
18:22 (IST)
Delhi Metro Magenta Line: All You Need To Know About Its Route, Benefits, Fare
A section of Delhi Metro's Magenta line that connects Botanical Garden to Kalkaji was today inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The 12.64-km stretch, part of the Botanical Garden-Janakpuri West corridor, aims to bring Noida closer to south Delhi."
Dec 25, 2017
17:41 (IST)
For better crowd management, all stations will have Platform Screening Doors which are installed ahead of the Metro coach gates. 
Dec 25, 2017
17:40 (IST)
The stretch will help connect Noida with Faridabad in Haryana through the Violet line (Escorts Mujesar-Kashmere Gate), which will intersect at Kalkaji Mandir station. 
Dec 25, 2017
17:23 (IST)
The stretch has been thrown open to the public. It was opened at 5 pm.
Dec 25, 2017
14:53 (IST)
"Visiting a place cannot ensure tenure for CM"

Making an indirect attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that visiting a place does not ensure a prolonged tenure for a chief minister if he/she does not deserve it. "If anybody thinks not going to a place will prolong their CM tenure and visiting a place will curtail it, such a person does not deserve to be a Chief Minister," PM Modi said. Arvind Kejriwal was not invited for the launch of the Magenta Line. Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party accusing the centre of excluding Mr Kejriwal over "cheap politics". The 12.6-km section of the Magenta Line opened today connects south Delhi's Kalkaji and Noida's Botanical Garden. 


Dec 25, 2017
14:23 (IST)

"Good governance cannot happen with outdated laws that hamper decision making"

Prime Minister Modi said that it is important for governments to do away with outdated laws that hamper the growth of the nation. "Earlier Governments took pride in making new laws. We said, we want to be the Government that removes laws that are obsolete. Good governance can't happen when outdated laws hamper decision making," the Prime Minister said. 

Dec 25, 2017
14:13 (IST)
Metro line expanded considerably since Atal Bihari Vajpayee took first ride

"In 2002, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji took the ride on the metro. That was a historic moment. Since then, the Metro network in NCR has expanded considerable," PM Modi said. He further said that decisions are about national interests not political gains.


Dec 25, 2017
14:11 (IST)

"Need to reduce petrol imports by 2022"

The Prime Minister further spoke about the need for petrol imports to reduce adding that state of the art mass transit systems are the need of the hour. "In 2022, when we mark 75 years of freedom, I dream that we live in an India in which our petrol imports reduce. In order to achieve this, state of the art mass transit systems are the need of the hour," the Prime Minister said. 

Dec 25, 2017
14:04 (IST)

This metro important for present and future generations: PM Modi

"We live in an era in which connectivity is all important. This Metro, whose line was just inaugurated, is not only for the present but also for future generations," the Prime Minister said. 

Dec 25, 2017
14:00 (IST)

I am visiting not just any state but my state, says PM Modi 

"Our Chief Minister was just saying that whenever a Prime Minister visits any state, the people of the state are happy. But I have not come to just any state, I have come to my state," Prime Minister Modi said in a rally, after inaugurating Delhi Metro's Magenta line in Noida. The Prime Minister further said that Uttar Pradesh is the state which played a big role in selecting the right government for the country. 

Dec 25, 2017
13:58 (IST)
PM Modi addresses a rally in Noida 

Dec 25, 2017
13:48 (IST)

"It is Narendra Modi who has worked to protect the interests of house buyers," Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said. 

Dec 25, 2017
13:43 (IST)

Magenta Line stations decorated with cultural themes

Six of the nine stations-Botanical Garden, Okhla Bird Sanctuary, Jamia Milia Islamia, Ishwar Nagar, Okhla NSIC and Kalkaji Mandir-have been decorated, reflecting themes of nature, Yoga, and cultural landmarks. At the Kalkaji station, ceramic murals of Lotus Temple and ISKCON Temple, besides other artworks, have been displayed.

Dec 25, 2017
13:41 (IST)

Kalkaji to Botanical Garden in 19 minutes

The Magenta Line, part of the upcoming Botanical Garden (Noida)-Janakpuri West (Delhi) corridor, has nine stations. Commuters will be able to travel directly to the Kalkaji Mandir Metro Station from Botanical Garden in 19 minutes.

Dec 25, 2017
13:34 (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a ride today on Delhi Metro's new Magenta Line




Dec 25, 2017
13:16 (IST)
PM Modi launches Magenta line 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off Delhi metro's new Magenta line in Noida today along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kerjiwal was, however, not invited for the launch and has therefore attracted criticism from the Aam Aadmi Party. 



Dec 25, 2017
13:06 (IST)
Delhi Metro Magenta Line: PM Narendra Modi On Delhi Metro Magenta Line's First Ride, No Arvind Kejriwal: 10 Facts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today take a ride on Delhi Metro's new Magenta Line connecting the capital with neighbouring Noida for the first time. A 12.6-km section of the line connects south Delhi's Kalkaji and Noida's Botanical Garden. PM Modi, in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, will flag off the new metro from Noida and travel to the Okhla Bird Sanctuary station. The launch has been shadowed by sparring over Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal not being invited. Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party has ripped into the central government, accusing it of excluding Mr Kejriwal over political differences.
Dec 25, 2017
11:56 (IST)
Dec 25, 2017
11:32 (IST)

The 12.64-km long Magenta line will link south Delhi's Kalkaji and Noida's Botanical Garden. The Botanical Garden Station has been developed as the Metro's first-ever inter-change station outside Delhi. Once the entire corridor from Botanical Garden till Janakpuri West (38.23 km) is opened, commuters from Noida will be able to go to Gurgaon by changing trains at Hauz Khas.

Dec 25, 2017
11:24 (IST)

Tight security is in place along the metro route ahead of the launch by PM Modi. The Special Protection Group, Provincial Armed Constabulary and paramilitary forces are in charge of the security. Aerial surveillance will be conducted with the help of helicopters, for which three helipads have been made at Botanical Garden.

Dec 25, 2017
10:25 (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted about the rally which he is to address after flagging off the magenta line. The inauguration of the Magenta Line comes as the Aam Aadmi Party has criticised the Narendra Modi government for excluding Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from today's launch event. 

Dec 25, 2017
10:02 (IST)
This is the third metro line to be launched by PM Modi in 2017. The Prime Minister had yesterday tweeted noting this launch is yet another example of how the government is modernising urban transportation.



