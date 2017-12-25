Delhi Metro Inauguration Live Updates: Botanical Garden-Kalkaji Mandir Section Thrown Open To Public

Here are the live updates of the Magenta line launch:
A section of Delhi Metro's Magenta line that connects Botanical Garden to Kalkaji was today inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The 12.64-km stretch, part of the Botanical Garden-Janakpuri West corridor, aims to bring Noida closer to south Delhi."
"Good governance cannot happen with outdated laws that hamper decision making"
Prime Minister Modi said that it is important for governments to do away with outdated laws that hamper the growth of the nation. "Earlier Governments took pride in making new laws. We said, we want to be the Government that removes laws that are obsolete. Good governance can't happen when outdated laws hamper decision making," the Prime Minister said.
Governance cannot happen when the dominant thought process begins at 'Mera Kya' and ends at 'Mujhe Kya.' We have changed these mindsets. For us, decisions are about national interest and not political gains: PM @narendramodi in Noida- PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 25, 2017
"Need to reduce petrol imports by 2022"
The Prime Minister further spoke about the need for petrol imports to reduce adding that state of the art mass transit systems are the need of the hour. "In 2022, when we mark 75 years of freedom, I dream that we live in an India in which our petrol imports reduce. In order to achieve this, state of the art mass transit systems are the need of the hour," the Prime Minister said.
This metro important for present and future generations: PM Modi
"We live in an era in which connectivity is all important. This Metro, whose line was just inaugurated, is not only for the present but also for future generations," the Prime Minister said.
I am visiting not just any state but my state, says PM Modi
"Our Chief Minister was just saying that whenever a Prime Minister visits any state, the people of the state are happy. But I have not come to just any state, I have come to my state," Prime Minister Modi said in a rally, after inaugurating Delhi Metro's Magenta line in Noida. The Prime Minister further said that Uttar Pradesh is the state which played a big role in selecting the right government for the country.
"It is Narendra Modi who has worked to protect the interests of house buyers," Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said.
Magenta Line stations decorated with cultural themes
Six of the nine stations-Botanical Garden, Okhla Bird Sanctuary, Jamia Milia Islamia, Ishwar Nagar, Okhla NSIC and Kalkaji Mandir-have been decorated, reflecting themes of nature, Yoga, and cultural landmarks. At the Kalkaji station, ceramic murals of Lotus Temple and ISKCON Temple, besides other artworks, have been displayed.
Kalkaji to Botanical Garden in 19 minutes
The Magenta Line, part of the upcoming Botanical Garden (Noida)-Janakpuri West (Delhi) corridor, has nine stations. Commuters will be able to travel directly to the Kalkaji Mandir Metro Station from Botanical Garden in 19 minutes.
Noida: PM Narendra Modi onboard #DelhiMetro after inauguration of a stretch of the new Magenta line. The line connects Botanical Garden in Noida with Kalkaji Mandir in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/oEzY4f66wi- ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2017
The 12.64-km long Magenta line will link south Delhi's Kalkaji and Noida's Botanical Garden. The Botanical Garden Station has been developed as the Metro's first-ever inter-change station outside Delhi. Once the entire corridor from Botanical Garden till Janakpuri West (38.23 km) is opened, commuters from Noida will be able to go to Gurgaon by changing trains at Hauz Khas.
Tight security is in place along the metro route ahead of the launch by PM Modi. The Special Protection Group, Provincial Armed Constabulary and paramilitary forces are in charge of the security. Aerial surveillance will be conducted with the help of helicopters, for which three helipads have been made at Botanical Garden.
Tomorrow I will address a public meeting in Noida. You can watch it live here. https://t.co/0ElF2AFuHr- Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 24, 2017
This new line of the Delhi Metro is yet another example of how we are modernising urban transportation. I will also travel on the Metro tomorrow. This year I have had the opportunity to inaugurate and travel in the Kochi as well as Hyderabad Metro. https://t.co/E41dHn1y68- Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 24, 2017