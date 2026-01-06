'Heard Audio Clip Of Trump On Modi': M Kharge's Swipe At PM On Russian Oil

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has launched a fresh attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in connection with another comment by US President Donald Trump, this time not on Operation Sindoor, but India's purchase of Russian oil.

Trump had said India showed willingness to reduce its import of Russian oil after the US imposed steep tariffs on India last year for buying oil from a country that the US sees as the aggressor in Ukraine.

This comment was heard in an audio clip, the Congress chief said.

"Modi wanted to make me happy," the US President whose unconventional methods of dealing even with heads of States are well-known said in the audio clip, according to Kharge.

Kharge, citing Trump's comment, took a swipe at PM Modi, whose friendship with the US President has been billed as the meeting of the world's two largest democracies.

"I do not understand why Modi is bending before him (Trump). This is harmful for the nation. (You should) stand for the country. You nod to whatever he says. The country did not elect you as the PM to nod," Kharge told reporters on Monday. "This is harmful for the nation," he added.

"I heard an audio today wherein Trump said (on Russian oil) that he knows that Modi respects him and listens to him. What does this mean? It means that Modi is under his control. I am reminded of a dialogue from Mr India - 'Mogambo Khush Hua'. After the ambassador spoke to him, Trump said 'Mogambo Khush Hua'," Kharge said.

The Congress chief also raised concerns over the recent arrest of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, and warned against the "expansionist" tendencies and attempts to intimidate nations.

"The situation forming in Venezuela is not good for the world. The US President is attempting to scare the people of the world. Whoever attempts expansionism does not continue for long. People like Hitler and Mussolini are gone. It is not right that several people, who harbour ill thoughts, try to disrupt global peace," he said.

Expectedly, Kharge touched upon Trump's claims on playing a role in defusing tension between India and Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.

"Trump always says that he played a significant role in bringing peace between India and Pakistan. He said that at least 70 times. What does it mean? That he is a tall personality and he can make the world bow to him. But the world won't bow before him."

India has said it will buy oil from anywhere keeping the interests of its citizens as the first priority.