Lights, Camera, Policy: Delhi To Get New Filming Plan To Attract Global Eye

Delhi is eyeing a place on the global film map, with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announcing that her government will roll out a new policy to position the national capital as an international shooting destination.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the Celebrating India Film Festival (CIFF) at Siri Fort, Ms Gupta said the policy will introduce a single-window clearance system for approving film and other shoot applications. The government also plans to build world-class industry infrastructure to make Delhi a full-fledged film hub. "We are deeply committed to transforming Delhi into a film hub," she said.

Rs 30 Crore For International Film Festival

Alongside the policy, the CM announced that the government will co-organise an International Film Festival in the capital with a budget allocation of Rs 30 crore. The event aims to bring together filmmakers, distributors and creative professionals from across the globe, while also showcasing Delhi's culture and diversity.

Ms Gupta described the festival as a milestone in Delhi's cultural journey. "Imagining such a magnificent event in the heart of Delhi - and then turning it into reality - is no easy task. This festival has sent out a message that Delhi is now moving towards becoming a new centre for film production and cultural expression," she said.

From Stage To Screen - Keeping Talent In Delhi

The CM pointed out that despite housing the National School of Drama (NSD), Delhi has never had a serious initiative to develop its own film industry.

"Until now, Mumbai has been synonymous with the film and entertainment industry. Talent from Delhi that manages to make headway often moves to Mumbai for better opportunities. Why should people learn acting in Delhi, only to be forced to seek work in Mumbai?" she asked.

Ms Gupta said her government aims to ensure that everyone involved in cinema, television and OTT production has access to everything from shooting to post-production within the city. This, she said, would mean local artists no longer have to migrate for work.

Boosting Tourism And Creative Economy

The government has earmarked Rs 3 crore specifically to turn Delhi into a hotspot for film production. Officials expect a sharp rise in shooting applications in the coming year, with the single-window system set to streamline approvals.

"This is not just about films," Ms Gupta added. "With this new film policy, Delhi will no longer be known solely for politics or history, but also for its culture, creativity and cinematic locations."

The International Film Festival will screen films and documentaries from India and abroad on varied themes, offering a platform for emerging talent and fostering global collaborations. City officials believe the initiative will also give a major push to tourism and hospitality in Delhi.

Preparations for the festival are already underway, with industry watchers calling it a potential game-changer for Delhi's cultural and economic profile.