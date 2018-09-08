Heavy Rain Pounds Several Parts Of Delhi

Heavy rains hitdifferent parts of central and east Delhi.

Heavy rains lashed different parts of the city Saturday as the minimum temperature dipped to 25 degrees Celsius, according to the MeT Department in Delhi.

The downpour brought respite from the humidity as strong winds swept through the city.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 25 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, and the maximum temperature was recorded at 34 degrees Celsius during the day.

The weather office has predicted light rains in several areas of the city even Sunday.

"The skies will remain generally cloudy. There is the possibility of light rains tomorrow," a MeT official said.

The Palam observatory recorded 42 mm of rainfall while the Lodi Road observatory registered 1.7 mm of rainfall.