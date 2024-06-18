Dubai-Bound Plane From Delhi Gets Bomb Threat, Turns Out To Be Hoax

According to the Delhi Police, the bomb threat was received on Monday at 9:35 am (file).

Adding to the series of hoax call incidents hitting the national capital, a Dubai-bound plane that was scheduled to take off from Delhi received a bomb threat via email, police said on Tuesday.

According to the Delhi Police, the bomb threat was received on Monday at 9:35 am.

"On June 17 at 9:35 am, an email was received in the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) office, IGI Airport with the threat of a bomb inside a Delhi to Dubai flight," the police said.

They further informed that, after receiving the threat, necessary legal action was taken and nothing suspicious was found.

Last week, several museums in Delhi received bomb threats, which later turned out to be bogus, the police said.

Officials said that bomb threats were sent to around 10-15 museums including the Railway Museum in Delhi via emails.

The police reached the spots after receiving the information. Upon investigation, the officials found that the mail was a 'hoax' and no bomb was found in the museums.

Several institutions; schools, colleges, hospitals, and airports, in the national capital have received hoax bomb threats lately.

Two Delhi University colleges received hoax bomb threats in May.

In the same month, over 100 schools in the Delhi-NCR region received hoax bomb threats.

Earlier, in April, the High Court sought a detailed status report from the Delhi government on the hoax bomb threat email incidents in private schools.

On May 17, the Delhi Police filed a status report before the Delhi High Court in connection with the recent hoax bomb threats in the national capital and stated that five bomb disposal squads (BDS) have been deployed and 18 bomb detection teams (BDTs) are also present in each district, at IGI airport, railway, and metro.

