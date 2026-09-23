Delhi's Lady Shri Ram Shifts Classes Online After Rape-Encounter Near College

Lady Shri Ram College for Women cancelled regular classes on Tuesday and shifted them to online mode for Wednesday following the alleged rape of a 17-year-old girl at a park nearby, with the college administration stating that the safety of its students remained its top priority.

A minor girl was allegedly raped by three men inside the Aastha Kunj Park near Kalkaji Mandir on Monday evening. The college is situated just about 2 kilometres from the spot.

The incident has raised concerns among students and the college community over safety in and around the area.

"After we got to know about the unfortunate incident, we cancelled classes. The safety, security and well-being of our students is of paramount importance to us. We have requested our faculty mentors and college counsellor to remain available for any support students may require," Principal Kanika K Ahuja said.

Three men, including one who was injured following a brief exchange of fire with police, were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the incident, officials said.

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