'Don't Feel Safe Outside Campus': Students On Rape Near Delhi's LSR College

The students' union of the Lady Shri Ram College in Delhi has hit out over the university cancelling regular classes and shifting them to online mode following the alleged rape of a 17-year-old girl at a park nearby, saying the burden of women's safety "cannot be on women alone".

"Women's safety cannot be addressed only through advisories asking women to be more careful. The focus has to be on safer public spaces, reliable last-mile transport, visible policing, accessible reporting mechanisms and timely accountability," Lady Shri Ram College Students' Union president Anusha Garg said.

According to her, women already make constant calculations wherever they go, when they travel. "The larger responsibility is to make the environment itself more reliable and secure," she said.

On Monday evening, a minor girl was allegedly raped by three men inside the Aastha Kunj Park near Kalkaji Mandir - about two kilometres away from the college campus. Yesterday, the college suspended classes from noon and moved today's classes online. In its advisory, the college administration also advised students, faculty, and staff to avoid gathering near its back gate.

"After we got to know about the unfortunate incident, we cancelled classes. The safety, security, and well-being of our students is of paramount importance to us," LSR principal Kanika K Ahuja said.

The college also asked Amar Colony Police Station to increase patrolling in lanes adjoining the campus, particularly near the back gate and parks in the vicinity. It said it was in close contact with Delhi Police and was taking measures to strengthen security in and around the campus. Faculty mentors and the college counsellor were also asked to remain available for students who may require support.

Garg said that the response should extend beyond general advisories and focus on vulnerable stretches regularly used by students.

"Women's safety needs to move from generic advisories to location-specific safety audits...Authorities should identify stretches repeatedly flagged by students between campuses, metro stations, bus stops, paying guest accommodations and markets, and assess lighting, visibility, last-mile transport, emergency access and police presence," she said.

Another student told NDTV that while they feel safe inside the college campus, they cannot say the same about being outside.

"...Anywhere outside of it, I cannot say the same. I cannot stand at the nearby bus stop and say that I'm feeling good and safe. I never go to the back gate alone. The Pink Booth nearby is also ineffective. It does not work. Our students' union has tried a lot to go and tell the police to open it and do patrolling. But it is all ineffective," she said.

All the students of LSR will be holding a protest outside the college campus at the back gate today at 4 PM.

Rape accused arrested after encounter

The Delhi police team on Tuesday laid a trap to arrest the accused near the DM office road in Amar Colony after receiving specific information regarding their movement. This area was around 50 metres from the LSR college's back gate.

When the accused was intercepted, he allegedly opened fire at the police team. Despite being directed to surrender, he fired three rounds at the cops. In retaliation, the cops shot the accused in his right leg. Subsequently, he was arrested - and identified as Asif. He works at the Okhla Mandi, officials said.

The other two accused, Hemant and Mukesh, were also arrested.

A case has been registered under relevant provisions of law, including those of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said.