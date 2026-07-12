Central University Of Rajasthan Shifts To Online Classes Till August 14 Amid Water Concerns

The Central University of Rajasthan has announced that it will conduct classes in online mode from July 15 to August 14 for the upcoming odd semester. The temporary decision has been taken as a precautionary measure due to weather forecasts indicating the possibility of El Niño conditions and below-normal rainfall, which could impact water availability in the state. The university clarified that the move is aimed at ensuring smooth academic activities while also promoting responsible water management on campus.

Students will continue their studies through virtual classes without any interruption, while faculty members will follow the academic schedule online.

Central University of Rajasthan Online Classes Till Aug 14

According to an official order issued by the university, the odd semester will begin on July 15, but all teaching activities will remain online until August 14.

University officials described the decision as a proactive step to address possible water-related challenges during the monsoon season. The institution requires nearly 3.5 lakh litres of water every day to meet the needs of students, faculty members, hostels, laboratories, and other campus facilities.

The university currently has adequate water arrangements, but authorities believe that reducing on-campus activity for a month will help conserve water and ensure better management of available resources if rainfall remains below normal.

The university also assured students that the temporary shift will not affect the academic calendar, and all scheduled classes will be conducted as planned through online platforms.

Why Did the Central University of Rajasthan Shift to Online Classes?

The decision comes after weather forecasts suggested the likelihood of El Niño conditions, which are often linked to reduced rainfall in several parts of India, including Rajasthan.

Keeping this possibility in mind, the university administration decided to adopt a precautionary approach by limiting campus operations during the initial phase of the semester. Officials said this would allow the institution to use water resources more efficiently while maintaining uninterrupted education.

The university emphasised that the decision is temporary and has been taken in the interest of sustainable campus management.

Faculty Guidelines and Academic Schedule

The university has also issued clear instructions for faculty members regarding the online teaching arrangement.

Teachers whose summer vacation ends on July 14 will conduct online classes from the university campus. Meanwhile, faculty members whose vacation continues until July 21 will teach virtually from their respective locations during that period. After their leave ends, they will resume online teaching from the campus.

The administration has directed all faculty members to maintain regular attendance records and ensure that academic activities continue without disruption throughout the online teaching period.