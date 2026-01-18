Delhi Police Seize Drugs Worth Rs 5 Crore, 2 Nigerians Arrested

In a major crackdown on narcotics trafficking, the Delhi Police Crime Branch unit has dismantled an international drug syndicate operated by Nigerian nationals, seizing cocaine and MDMA tablets worth nearly Rs 5 crore.

Two foreign nationals have been arrested from different parts of the capital following a sustained intelligence-led operation, officials said on Saturday.

The Crime Branch recovered 418 grams of cocaine and 925 tablets of MDMA (ecstasy) during the operation. The accused were allegedly part of a transnational network supplying high-end psychotropic substances across Delhi and neighbouring states.

According to the DCP crime Harsh Indora, the operation was initiated after a specific tip-off received on December 2, 2025, indicating that a Nigerian national named Frank, previously involved in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) cases, had resumed drug supply activities in South Delhi.

The team conducted extensive technical and manual surveillance as the suspect frequently changed locations across South and South-West Delhi. Following relentless tracking, a raid was carried out leading to the arrest of Frank Victus. From his possession, police recovered a large consignment of cocaine and MDMA tablets.

During interrogation, Frank revealed that he was supplying drugs in various parts of Delhi on the instructions of a Nigeria-based handler. Analysis of his mobile phone and WhatsApp communications led investigators to another Nigerian national, Otuu, residing in Mehrauli. Subsequent raids resulted in Otuu's arrest and the recovery of 15 ecstasy tablets from his rented accommodation.

Police said Otuu had been living in Delhi for the past two years and was supplying drugs to Frank. He disclosed that the syndicate's kingpin operates from Nigeria and that drugs were being delivered through an African woman based in Delhi. To avoid detection, the accused used foreign phone numbers and avoided direct contact between suppliers.

Further interrogation revealed that both accused had initially come to India on business visas for garment trade but later turned to drug trafficking after incurring financial losses. Frank was earlier arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in 2015 and has been out on bail since 2024.

The Crime Branch is now working to identify and apprehend the overseas kingpin and other associates involved in the international narcotics network. Further investigation is underway.