Delhi Plans Rs 99 Crore Wall Along Yamuna To Prevent Flooding

Delhi is planning a 4.7-km-long concrete wall along the Yamuna to prevent floodwaters from entering low-lying areas, three years after the river rose to record levels and left large parts of the capital inundated.

The Rs 99 crore project is part of a Rs 622-crore flood management and drainage plan approved by the Delhi government on Friday.

The decision was taken at the 40th meeting of the Flood Control Board, chaired by Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Parvesh Verma at the Delhi Secretariat.

The reinforced cement concrete (RCC) wall will be built between the Magazine Road drain and the Old Railway Bridge, one of the most closely monitored points on the Yamuna during the monsoon.

The wall is intended to prevent floodwaters from entering vulnerable low-lying areas when the river rises. Its effectiveness will depend on the final design and how it integrates with the surrounding drainage and flood-control infrastructure.

Why Delhi Needs Better Flood Protection

The plan comes against the backdrop of repeated flooding along the Yamuna.

In July 2023, the river touched a record 208.66 metres at the Old Railway Bridge, well above the danger mark of 205.33 metres. Several residential areas were flooded, roads went under water and thousands of people were forced to leave their homes.

The river crossed the danger mark again in 2025, triggering evacuations from low-lying areas.

The proposed wall is aimed at strengthening flood protection along the identified stretch. However, the government has not specified when the project will be completed.

Rs 260-Crore Plan For Delhi's Drains

The meeting also took up another problem that has long affected Delhi's drainage system: what happens to the silt after drains are cleaned.

During desilting operations, the material removed from drains often remains piled up along their banks or nearby roads.

When it rains, the silt can get washed back into the drains, choking them again and reducing their capacity to carry stormwater. This undermines desilting efforts and increases the risk of waterlogging.

To address the problem, the board gave in-principle approval to three biomining projects worth Rs 260 crore for scientific processing and disposal of the removed silt.

The Najafgarh drain and other major drains are expected to benefit from the initiative.

The board also discussed plans to develop neglected stretches along Delhi's drains into public spaces.

The proposal, on the lines of the Barapullah drain development, includes walkways, green belts, plantation, lighting and protective fencing along drain banks.

The aim is to improve these areas, make them safer for residents and prevent encroachment.

Minister Parvesh Verma said desilting would serve little purpose if the removed silt ended up in the drains again.

He directed officials to complete the works within the stipulated timelines and ensure regular monitoring of their progress