Birthday Parties On Yamuna Banks? Delhi Minister's Unusual Cleanup Plan

Birthday celebrations on the banks of the Yamuna? Delhi Water Minister Parvesh Verma wants residents to mark their special day by the river, with plans to build huts where families can celebrate birthdays while also taking part in cleanliness drives.

The unusual proposal is part of the Delhi government's efforts to encourage people to develop a personal connection with the Yamuna and take responsibility for keeping it clean.

"I appeal to every Delhiite to celebrate your birthday with Mother Yamuna. I will celebrate mine there on 7 November. When people bring their happiest moments to the river, they will never let it be dirty again," Verma said on Monday.

Birthday Celebrations With A Cleanup Twist

The minister said special huts would be developed along the riverbanks where families could gather for celebrations and also spend time volunteering to clean the ghats.

The announcement comes a day after more than 35,000 people participated in the 'Chalo Yamuna' campaign, cleaning 70 locations along both banks of the river on Sunday.

According to Verma, 76,755 kg of municipal solid waste was removed during the drive. He said the campaign was not a one-day exercise but the beginning of a sustained effort to restore the river.

Rs 8,941-Crore Plan To Clean Yamuna

The birthday proposal comes alongside a much bigger plan to tackle pollution in the river.

The Delhi government will roll out 43 water and sewerage projects worth Rs 8,941 crore on October 22, aimed at preventing untreated sewage from entering the Yamuna.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate 10 projects worth Rs 2,827 crore and lay the foundation stones for 33 others costing Rs 6,114 crore.

The projects include 29 decentralised sewage treatment plants and pumping stations in outer Delhi, a 1,034-km sewer network and upgrades to eight existing sewage treatment plants.

The government says the projects will help improve the river's condition over the next two to two-and-a-half years.

"Cleaning the ghats shows our intent. Stopping sewage from reaching the river is the permanent solution. Every drop of sewage will be collected, treated and reused," Verma said.