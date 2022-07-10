24-Year-Old Arrested For Murdering Builder In West Delhi

After firing multiple rounds, the unidentified assailant fled from the spot in a car.

A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly murdering a builder-cum-property dealer after the latter allegedly failed to deliver a consignment of pistols to him, police said on Sunday.

The accused Deepanshu Sharma alias Deepak, a resident of Begampur, is a member of Kaala Sahuwasia Gang. He is also a close aide of renowned gangster Bhupender alias Monu Dariapur alias Tampu who was murdered by gangster Sonu Dariyapur, they said.

The police said the incident took place on July 2 at around 2:45 pm when a well-known builder in the vicinity named Amit Goel was about to sit in his car parked nearby his office in Paschim Vihar.

After firing multiple rounds, the unidentified assailant fled from the spot in a car, which was later found abandoned, a senior police officer said.

Goel was previously involved in two cases related to arms. He was a professional shooter and used to import sophisticated automatic weapons under the guise of weapons imported for sport related shooting, thus misusing the import policy meant for Indian shooters, police added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rohit Kumar Meena said that an input was received about the involvement of one Deepanshu in the murder case of the builder. After technical analysis and scanning CCTV footages, the lead was further developed and the vehicle being used by Deepanshu was identified.

During interrogation, Sharma told police that after failing to deliver one of the two orders, Goel had threatened him with dire consequences, which offended him and he decided to eliminate him.

Sharma also took help of gangster Bhupendra for changing hideouts since July 3, police said.

Involvement of Bhupender in the murder is being probed as he was with Sharma before the day of murder and was apprehended along with him, he is handed over to local police for further investigation, they said.

Goel, along with a Slovenian national, was arrested in 2017 by Directorate of Intelligence (DRI) for importing 25 automatic imported pistols illegally into India. He was allegedly involved in supplying imported automatic weapons to gangsters of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, they added.

