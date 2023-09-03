Delhi Boy, 14, Murders His Tutor Who Sexually Abused Him

Delhi Police has detained a 14-year-old boy for allegedly killing his tutor who sexually assaulted him on several occasions, police said. The cops said that the tutor, 28, used to regularly abuse the boy, and had even made a video of the assault.

The boy was detained on Friday, three days after he allegedly murdered the man using a sharp weapon in an act of revenge.

"On August 30, at around 2.15 pm, a PCR call was received that blood was coming out of a room on the second floor of a house in Batla House, Jamia Nagar, and the room was open," South East Delhi DCP Rajesh Deo said.

On reaching the spot, the police team found the man's body lying on the floor with deep cut injuries on his neck. The tutor used to reside with his family in Zakir Nagar, a senior police officer said

Police registered a murder case and immediately launched an investigation. In the initial probe, police found that the tutor was allegedly homosexual and met the boy two months ago and had sexually abused him on several occasions since.

He also shot an intimate video of the boy and used to blackmail him with it. The man would threaten to upload the video on social media if he did not comply, police said.

On the day of the incident, after receiving a call from his tutor to meet him at his Jamia Nagar house, the boy allegedly reached the apartment with a sharp paper cutter and slit the man's throat before fleeing the spot.

The one-room apartment where the body was found was owned by the man's family. The property was on rent and had been vacated by a tenant only a few days ago, police said.