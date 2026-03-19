Clouds Hover Over Delhi-NCR, Rain, Winds Expected Till Friday

The skies remain overcast on Thursday as temperatures hovered around 19 degrees Celsius in Delhi and surrounding regions, a day after dust storms, thunder, lightning and rains brought relief to the region.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for the city, with rains and winds disrupting normal life and impacting electric grids across Delhi and NCR.

The weather conditions are expected to persist till Friday.

VIDEO | Delhi witnesses sudden weather change; rain lashes parts of national capital. Visuals from outside BJP Headquarters.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/PBEmwlhNJi — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 18, 2026

At the Indira Gandhi International Airport, at least 16 flights were diverted on Wednesday evening to other cities due to bad weather conditions. Residents were advised to stay indoors and avoid standing near windows, electrical poles and power lines. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also cautioned against leaving loose objects unsecured.

Wind speeds reached peak levels at Pragati Maidan with a gust of 68 kmph. Pusa recorded speeds of 65 kmph, while Palam clocked 52 kmph. Other areas, including Lodi Road, IGNOU and Pitampura each, recorded speeds ranging between 43 kmph and 48 kmph.

Meteorological experts attributed the activity to a western disturbance that induced a cyclonic circulation over South Haryana. "The system is expected to intensify over central Pakistan and adjoining parts of Punjab and Haryana from Thursday, leading to further rainfall over the next two days," Mahesh Palawat, a weather expert, told PTI.

He added that pre-monsoon showers, thunderstorms and isolated hailstorms are likely. While temperatures are expected to hover in the mid-to-high 20s during this period, they will likely rise once the disturbance subsides. "Current models suggest that weather conditions on March 20 are likely to be more intense," he said.

Thunderstorms are likely in most of the districts of West Bengal on March 20 and 21 due to favourable weather conditions and strong moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal. Hailstorms are also likely in the western districts of Bankura, Purulia and Paschim Bardhaman on March 20, and in Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri in north Bengal.

On March 19, light rainfall with thunderstorms is likely at one or two places in the delta districts of Tamil Nadu and Karaikal region. A similar trend is forecast for March 20, with scattered light showers anticipated over southern Tamil Nadu, the delta regions, and Karaikal. By March 21, rainfall activity is expected to shift towards the Western Ghats and parts of southern Tamil Nadu, where isolated light showers accompanied by thunderstorms may occur.