6-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Gang-Raped By 3 Minors In Delhi

A six-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by three boys, all under the age of 15, in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura, the police said. The three accused - 13, 14 and 15 years old - have been detained, the police said. They said the girl's family reported the matter on January 18, and the police swung into action immediately. All the accused live in the same locality.

"The mother of one of the accused handed her son over to the police herself after seeing my daughter's condition. I want strict punishment for all those responsible," she said.

Residents of Bhajanpura alleged a slow probe in the case. They have been holding street protests in the area for the last four days.

The three minor accused work in a factory, senior police officer Ashish Mishra said. They face charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police said.

"The juveniles have been detained and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board," another police officer said. They are checking CCTV footage of the area.

The six-year-old girl was sent for a medical test. Later, her statement was recorded and she was given counselling and care, the police said. The girl's mother told reporters her daughter returned home in a distressed condition.

"She came home covered in blood. When I asked her, she first said she had fallen, but there were no injuries on any other part of her body. On questioning further, she told me what had been done to her," the woman said.

She immediately took her daughter to the police station, from where they were sent to a hospital for a medical examination. She alleged the three boys took her daughter to the terrace of a building to commit the crime.